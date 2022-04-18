StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORN. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.