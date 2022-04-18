StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

