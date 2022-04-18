Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce $491.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.21 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

SFIX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 2,336,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,345. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

