Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.86

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.