Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 7.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.35 ($19.95) and last traded at €18.50 ($20.11). Approximately 9,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 325,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.94 ($21.67).

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.59 and a 200-day moving average of €20.50.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

