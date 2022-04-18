Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.91 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $289.30 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00197511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.41 or 0.07501522 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,915 coins and its circulating supply is 24,776,488,749 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars.

