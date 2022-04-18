Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

