State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. State Street has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

