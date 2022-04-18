Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 580 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

