Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 580 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

