SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

