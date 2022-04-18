SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 18th

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ SMAPU opened at $10.00 on Monday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

