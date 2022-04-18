SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.85

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 40495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

