SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.98

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 4670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.