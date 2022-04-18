Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.82

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 41899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.