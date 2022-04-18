Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.94

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.94 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 8840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.66.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

