Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.94

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.94 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 8840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
