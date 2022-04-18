Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.39. 21,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,044. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.