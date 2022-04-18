SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops One Day Volume of $368,933.00

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $33.77 million and $368,933.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

