SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter.

