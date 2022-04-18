Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 235,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,264. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

