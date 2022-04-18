SnowSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $532,463.28 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $532,463.28 and approximately $54,476.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.