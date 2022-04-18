SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00100183 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

