Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $211.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

