SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,044,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

