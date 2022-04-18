SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,044,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
