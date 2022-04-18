SmartKey Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartKey has traded flat against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00109061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.