Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Update

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 7,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

