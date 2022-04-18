SifChain Market Capitalization Achieves $95.93 Million (erowan)

SifChain (erowan) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One SifChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a total market cap of $95.93 million and $3.81 million worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SifChain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00106162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SifChain Profile

EROWAN is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,530,493 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

