Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 49719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.