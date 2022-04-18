Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 49719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

