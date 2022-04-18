SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Down 8.4%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 8,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $311,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

