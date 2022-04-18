Showcase Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $55,421.06 and approximately $12,191.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.