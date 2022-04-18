Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Increases By 28.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,244. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

