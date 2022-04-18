Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Grows By 31.2%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,749,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,785.7 days.
Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
Viva Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
