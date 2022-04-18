Short Interest in Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Expands By 54.4%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.
Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
