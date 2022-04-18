Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Increases By 28.6%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,743,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,428.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

