Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Drops By 27.3%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.92. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

