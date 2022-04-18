Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 42.5%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.