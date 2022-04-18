Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 42.5%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

