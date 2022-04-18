Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Declines By 34.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SHI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.571 per share. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

