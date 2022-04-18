Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 40.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $42.61 on Monday. SEEK has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

