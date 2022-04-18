Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Drops By 32.0%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,388. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RONI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

