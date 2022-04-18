Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 35.5%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,081. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

