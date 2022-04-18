Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 35.5%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,081. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Resonate Blends Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resonate Blends (KOAN)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.