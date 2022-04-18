Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Increases By 51.1%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 827,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.