Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 38.6%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. 105,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

