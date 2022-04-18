Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Drops By 25.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
NovAccess Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
