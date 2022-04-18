Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Declines By 29.9%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NINE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.53.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

