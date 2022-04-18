Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Drops By 31.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

NGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 4,965,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,886. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

