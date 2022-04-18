Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Increases By 48.5%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,906. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

