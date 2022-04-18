Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Decreases By 34.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999. JanOne has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Get JanOne alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.56% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.