Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Declines By 27.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.