Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Drops By 26.8%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,504. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

