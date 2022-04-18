Short Interest in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Rises By 60.5%

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Humanco Acquisition stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Humanco Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

