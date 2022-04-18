Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 28.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.07. 3,448,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of 0.13. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.75.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.