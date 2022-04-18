Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 28.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.07. 3,448,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of 0.13. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.75.
Good Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
